Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.81 Million

Analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to post $406.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.10 million and the lowest is $405.00 million. Nutanix reported sales of $346.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS.

NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,041. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $518,027.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $679,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after buying an additional 2,421,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after buying an additional 1,159,346 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,236,000 after buying an additional 974,948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,751,000 after buying an additional 960,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $22,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

