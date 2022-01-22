Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Billion

Analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to post sales of $9.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.75 billion and the highest is $11.22 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $38.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 60,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 32,159 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Plains GP by 2,002.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 56,623 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Plains GP by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGP traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

