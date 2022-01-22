Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for REE Automotive’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REE Automotive will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for REE Automotive.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REE Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REE Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

NASDAQ:REE opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth about $46,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the third quarter worth about $120,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

