Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Yatra Online posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Yatra Online stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $1.80. 252,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 754,639 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

