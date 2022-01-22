Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce earnings per share of $3.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87. Cummins reported earnings per share of $3.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $15.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.86 to $15.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.21 to $20.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

Shares of CMI traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.36. The company had a trading volume of 983,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.82. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

