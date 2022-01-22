Zacks: Brokerages Expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts predict that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for N-able’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of NABL opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. N-able has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in N-able by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 284,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 162,447 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in N-able by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in N-able by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,248 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in N-able by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 229,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 76,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

