Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $395.35 Million

Analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post sales of $395.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $395.00 million and the highest is $395.70 million. Stride reported sales of $376.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Stride stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 653,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,098. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. Stride has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Stride by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Stride by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 117,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth $875,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Stride by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth $287,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

