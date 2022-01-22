Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.79 Million

Equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post sales of $106.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.98 million and the lowest is $104.40 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $48.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $361.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.40 million to $365.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $551.34 million, with estimates ranging from $516.67 million to $637.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 40,930 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 48.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 122,917 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 70.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,649 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

