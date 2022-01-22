Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Manitowoc reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

MTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. 194,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. Manitowoc has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

