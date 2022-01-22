Zacks: Brokerages Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to post earnings of $2.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.26. TopBuild posted earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.27 to $13.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.63.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $231.25 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $179.50 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.29.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

