Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE DDL opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

