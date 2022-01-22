Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Hold

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GNTY opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,540 shares of company stock worth $323,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 56,974 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,613,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 87,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1,190.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

