Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) to Sell

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $437.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Brian Slepko sold 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $179,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $4,936,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,598 shares of company stock worth $6,809,426 over the last ninety days. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.