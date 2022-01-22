Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) to Sell

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Shares of SCHN opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

