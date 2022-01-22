Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) to Sell

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDIG. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

