Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.64.

Vipshop stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.