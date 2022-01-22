Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVAH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of AVAH opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $1,002,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $44,532,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $31,754,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $21,709,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

