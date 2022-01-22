Zacks Investment Research Lowers COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMSovereign Holding Corp. is a portfolio of communications technology companies which enhance connectivity. The company is a developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions. COMSovereign Holding Corp. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of COMSovereign in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMS opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. COMSovereign has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). COMSovereign had a negative net margin of 423.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that COMSovereign will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in COMSovereign in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in COMSovereign in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 3.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

