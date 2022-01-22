Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Fresnillo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Fresnillo stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

