Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) to Hold

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

ULCC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Frontier Group stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Frontier Group has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,640.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 448,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 147,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,688,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

