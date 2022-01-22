Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 139,249 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

