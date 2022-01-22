Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) to Hold

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xos Inc. is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc., formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get XOS alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on XOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. XOS has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that XOS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 185,560 shares of company stock worth $738,173.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOS (XOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.