ZB Token Trading 19.1% Lower This Week (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. ZB Token has a total market cap of $90.75 million and $2.97 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00044919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005831 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.