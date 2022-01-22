Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Northland Securities

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.10.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after acquiring an additional 755,896 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 516,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

