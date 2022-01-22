ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

ZI stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 766.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Jason Mironov sold 42,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,438,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,587,712 in the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

