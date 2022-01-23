$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Antares Pharma posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $556.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 252,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,842 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 54.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.