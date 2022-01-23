$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $235.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.