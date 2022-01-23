$0.12 EPS Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. W&T Offshore posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

WTI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.08. 2,559,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $580.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.93. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

