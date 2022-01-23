$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. PennantPark Investment posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 204.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNNT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. The company had a trading volume of 503,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $453.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.