-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.44). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

SFIX opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,044,286 shares of company stock worth $43,910,019 and sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

