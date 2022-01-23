$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.28. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

CARG stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,842. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 69.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 234,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 32,391 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 15.1% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 218,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

