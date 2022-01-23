$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $225.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,045,000 after purchasing an additional 108,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,089,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 535,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,474. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

