-$0.44 EPS Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.