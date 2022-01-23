-$0.44 EPS Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

Brokerages predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.