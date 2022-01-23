-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Fisker reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 820%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fisker.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSR. Bank of America raised their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fisker by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,463 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,284,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

FSR stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.73. Fisker has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

