$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Apartment Income REIT reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.78. 399,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.76. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $241,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 777,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

