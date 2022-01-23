$0.71 EPS Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 46.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 113.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.64. 231,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

