$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.73. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

