$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.19. Amdocs posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.08 on Friday. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 3.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 9.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.