10,400 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

