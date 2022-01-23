11,074 Shares in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ontrak by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ontrak alerts:

OTRK stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.03. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.