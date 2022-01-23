1,295 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.32.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $222.08 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.61 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.18, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

