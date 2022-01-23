13,209 Shares in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRIO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at $171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 735,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the second quarter valued at $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

DRIO opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.28. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

DarioHealth Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

