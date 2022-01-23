14,200 Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.3% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 12.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

