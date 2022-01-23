14,696 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Premier by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 85.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

