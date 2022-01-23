1,470 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

