$148.35 Million in Sales Expected for Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) will announce sales of $148.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year sales of $427.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $428.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $564.45 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $580.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vivid Seats.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of SEAT stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. 1,180,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,784. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681.

