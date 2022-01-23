1,636 Shares in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $367.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.58. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $311.03 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

