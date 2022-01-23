16,798 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 380.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,413 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $1,795,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after buying an additional 1,696,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.25 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

