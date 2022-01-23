175,000 Shares in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Purchased by RVB Capital Management LLC

RVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. Lexington Realty Trust accounts for about 1.6% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 934.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 597,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LXP stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

