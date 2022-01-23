1,825 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.